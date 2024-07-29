Needham & Company LLC Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $67.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.63.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $8,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

