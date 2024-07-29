Needham & Company LLC Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $81.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78,984 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

