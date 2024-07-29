Needham & Company LLC Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

TRU stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

