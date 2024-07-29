NerdWallet (NRDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect NerdWallet to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NerdWallet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NerdWallet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.05 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
