NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $465.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares in the company, valued at $544,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $63,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $308,028. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

