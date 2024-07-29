NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NETGEAR Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ NTGR opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $465.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
