Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $146.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

