NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $194,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,018,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAMS opened at $18.86 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

