Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,781,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

