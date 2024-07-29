Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 40.5 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.91 on Monday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.