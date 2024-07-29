NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,026.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.