Nexum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,150.46 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Nexum has a total market cap of $105.05 million and $23,150.46 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexum has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

