NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$16.65 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

