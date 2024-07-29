NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NMI Stock Up 1.8 %

NMIH stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

