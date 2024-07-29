Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,458,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 10,644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Featured Stories

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

