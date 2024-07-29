Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,458,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 10,644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
Shares of Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.
About Nongfu Spring
