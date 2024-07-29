Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,288,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.