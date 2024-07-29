Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:NTRSO opened at $20.81 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

