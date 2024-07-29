Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRSO opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

