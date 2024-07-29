Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $605.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $593.00 to $605.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $480.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.23. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

