NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after buying an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 219,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $53.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

