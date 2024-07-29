NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Trading Up 6.3 %

NOV opened at $19.85 on Friday. NOV has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 779.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 858,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 761,219 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.