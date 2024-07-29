Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $137,465,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NTNX stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

