Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NAN opened at $11.28 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.