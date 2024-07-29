Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuvei alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,347,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 627,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Nuvei by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,160,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -822.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.53. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.