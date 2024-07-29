O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,770 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

