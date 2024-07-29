O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 889.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000.

FUTU stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

