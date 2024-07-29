O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $240.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

