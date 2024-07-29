O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $39.27 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

