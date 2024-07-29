OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFCP stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.