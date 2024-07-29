OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCFCP opened at $25.35 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $25.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
