Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

