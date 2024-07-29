ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. ONEOK has set its FY24 guidance at $4.92 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.920-4.920 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

