Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.36.

ON stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

