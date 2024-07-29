Oppenheimer Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $97.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

