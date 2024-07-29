Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

