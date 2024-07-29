Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.15.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. Insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

