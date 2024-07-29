Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.