Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.230-6.530 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTTR opened at $100.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

