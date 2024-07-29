Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $2.13 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $580.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

