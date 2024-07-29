Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

