Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGRE

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.