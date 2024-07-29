Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
