Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$38.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.80. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$35.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.69.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

