Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after buying an additional 519,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after buying an additional 703,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after buying an additional 177,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,911,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

