Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,806,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,837,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

