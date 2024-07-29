Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

