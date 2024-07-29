Paysign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.98. Paysign has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

