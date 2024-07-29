Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.21% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEB opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

