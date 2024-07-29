Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock Holdings Lessened by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,662 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

