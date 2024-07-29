Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

