Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $405.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.