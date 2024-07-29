Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.3 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
PDRDF opened at C$139.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.00. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of C$134.80 and a 12-month high of C$232.25.
About Pernod Ricard
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.